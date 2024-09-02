Mexico City.- In keeping with the urgency of its coreligionists in San Lázaro, the Morena bench in the Senate will speed up the installation of the Constitutional Points and Legislative Studies commissions to immediately process, when it arrives, the minutes of the Chamber of Deputies related to the reform of the Judicial Branch.

“We have found the understanding of the coordinators (opposition parliamentarians) that the Constitutional Points and Legislative Studies Committee will be set up tomorrow, in order to be able to receive the minutes coming from the Chamber of Deputies,” explained the vice coordinator of the bench, Ignacio Mier.

If, as things are shaping up in San Lázaro, the reform is finally approved in the early hours of Thursday, the two Senate committees could meet on Friday or, at the latest, on Monday of next week, to push for its approval and allow the ruling to reach the plenary session on Tuesday or Wednesday. Meanwhile, according to the few that it has, Morena has secured 31 of the committees; the PAN would have ten, the PRI could have six or seven, the same as the Green Party, two or three for MC and three for the PT.