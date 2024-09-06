Selena Gomez (Texas, 32 years old) is no stranger to fame or money. Known since childhood for her role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place, where he worked from 2007 to 2012; She then began a prolific musical career—first together as the pop-rock group Selena Gomez & the Scene and then solo—; in 2020 she created her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty; and currently has 424 million followers on Instagram —she is the third person with the most followers on the social network— and plays Mabel Mora in the series Only murders in the building, The fifth season of which was announced this week, even though the fourth season has not yet finished airing on Disney+. Thanks to all this, Gomez has amassed a fortune that has reached 1.3 billion dollars (about 1.173 billion euros, at the current exchange rate), as she announced this Friday, September 6. Bloombergwhich has included the actress and businesswoman for the first time in its ranking of billionaires.

While music—she has three studio albums, 44 singles and two Grammy nominations—and her performances in films Spring Breakers (2012) and Rainy day in New York (2019) have made Gomez particularly popular, the bulk of her income comes from her collaborations with brands and from Rare Beauty, the cosmetics line she launched in 2020 marketing it as simple, affordable makeup —which low cost— and has become a success, constantly adding new products. According to Bloomberg, 80% of her fortune comes from her majority stake (51%) in Rare Beauty.. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, more than 80% of Gomez’s net worth comes from that stake.

In fiction, Gomez’s character in Only murders in the building is succeeding this season thanks to its podcast is being made into a movie. In real life, Gomez has built her own empire from a mix of businesses that have made her one of the youngest self-made women to achieve Bloomberg billionaire status (another celebrity on the list is Taylor Swift). “Selena Gomez is not just a pop star, she is a multi-talented businesswoman with multiple sources of income that contribute to her impressive net worth,” Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of Hollywood Branded, a Los Angeles-based management agency, confirmed to Bloomberg.

One of the reasons for Rare Beauty’s success is Gomez’s own social media influence. In the first few months after the brand launched, the Texan recorded hours of herself doing her makeup for Max’s cooking series. Selena + Chef and Her team shared clips of those makeup sessions on TikTok that lasted less than a minute. “I tried my best to create a product that was more than just putting my name on something,” Gomez said in a radio interview in 2023. “I wanted the products to be cool and also the message to be that makeup should be fun.”

Her other income comes from her collaborations with brands. She was the face of Puma for a period of two years thanks to a contract that earned her 30 million dollars in 2017. She also earned 10 million when she was chosen as the face of Coach – a global fashion firm founded in New York – in 2016. In that year she also obtained a deal with Louis Vuitton for 10 million dollars.

Music tours account for less than 5% of her wealth and sales of her albums and records less than 2%, Bloomberg notes (she doesn’t make more money from her music because she’s not the author of her songs). Gomez hasn’t toured since 2016, when she canceled her Revival tour —which earned her more than $30 million in ticket sales—after 55 concerts citing mental health issues. She has spoken openly about her struggles with bipolar disorder, and co-founded Wondermind with her mother in 2021, a page website that provides access to a community of conversations about mental health. She has also pledged to donate 1% of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund, her own nonprofit that provides mental health services and education to young people.

As for acting, his role in The Wizards of Waverly Place brought in $3 million in total thanks to the series in which she co-stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only murders in the buildingtakes home at least six million per season. A performance for which she is nominated for best comedy actress at the Emmy Awards to be held on September 15.

Bloomberg’s wealth analysis is based on the estimated value of his stake in Rare Beauty, his investment in Wondermind, the estimated value of his music album sales, earnings from streaming deals, brand partnerships, concert tickets and performances. The figures are based only on assets that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures. With a career that relies on more than just music and acting, if he ever wants to step away from the public eye, he’s got a job lined up.