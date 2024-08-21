Sanremo 2025, Carlo Conti’s trip up of Amadeus and Fabio Fazio

Carlo Conti and Rai trip up Fabio Fazio and Amadeus: this is what emerges from the regulations of the Sanremo Festival 2025 published yesterday by Viale Mazzini.

The new artistic director of the festival, Carlo Conti, has in fact confirmed the “Fazio clause” introduced by Amadeus in the last edition.

This involves the ban for the winner of the musical event to participate in any broadcast other than Rai in the period following the Festival.

This year too, in fact, the winner of the Sanremo Festival will be tied to Rai until February 18, or until the three days following the conclusion of the fifth and final evening of the event.

The innovation was introduced in the last edition to prevent the winner of Sanremo from participating in other programs, such as, for example, What’s the weather like? by Fabio Fazio on air on Nove.

But this year a further novelty has been introduced: the Rai exclusivity has been extended to all the singers of the Festival in the period preceding the event.

In the regulationin fact, it is specified that “all competing artists will not be able to participate – nationally and/or abroad – in programs, demonstrations, meetings or events, even remotely, which include their interpretations-performances of any musical composition broadcast on television, radio, via the internet, etc. from the date of communication of the entire competing cast”.

An exclusive that will therefore begin on November 29 and will last more than two months. Carlo Conti and Rai, thus, ensure the exclusivity of the competing artists, preventing them from being guests on other programs, perhaps on Nove where Amadeus has also moved in the meantime.