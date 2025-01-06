Samsung introduces a new monitor called Odyssey 3D designed to enjoy three-dimensional content without having to wear glasses. It is a return more than 15 years after the debut of a trend that seemed like it was going to become a standard, but that never took root, despite the fact that at the time it was experimented with from televisions to smartphones and tabletspassing through cameras. The new device had first appeared at the end of summer and will be officially shown in Las Vegas, at the CES 2025 fair, which is now ready to open its doors.

The new monitor known by the code name G6 G60SF continues a speech inaugurated exactly 12 months ago at the last edition of the Nevada fair with the stand of the Korean brand that had shown preliminary prototypes. In this case, it is a definitive, commercially approved device that allows display three-dimensional content without limitationsas anticipated at the last Gamescom 2024 in Cologne. The technology is based on a special layer placed in front of the screen that works in combination with a stereoscopic camera embedded in the frame that captures eye movements of those who stand in front of the screen to direct the ad hoc images in two dimensions, creating an immersive and natural effect. This is a decisive step forward compared to the previous monitor launched in 2009, which instead forced the user to wear glasses, a solution that was not very comfortable and also caused some discomfort for some users.

Could it be missing a little artificial intelligence?

Of course not: Samsung has included it at the level of conversion of native two-dimensional content that can be transformed into three-dimensional in a credible and realistic way thanks to its proprietary systems. As for the hardwarethe monitor has a 27 inch diagonala 4k resolution and refresh rates of up to 165 Hz, while on the back there is an RGB LED lighting system that creates the right atmosphere. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced. Other news made official by Samsung are the ranges of QD-OLED monitors up to 4K at 240 Hz and the first monitor that reaches up to 500 Hz.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.