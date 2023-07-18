Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Paris Saint-Germain is still looking for a goalkeeper who can compete with Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, the main goalkeeper who was not convincing for everyone last season.

At the same time, the Saint-Germain administration is not considering returning Costa Rican Keylor Navas, whose loan to Nottingham Forest, England, has expired, but is looking to loan him again or sell him.

And because Spaniard Luis Enrique, the new coach, is looking for a “seasoned” goalkeeper with great experience, and is good at playing with his feet, “Donnarumma is good at playing only with his right foot.” Saint-Germain’s eyes turned to Moroccan Yassin Bono, the Spanish goalkeeper of Seville, but the task seems difficult so far. There is also the Spanish David De Gea, Manchester United goalkeeper, who left due to the expiration of his contract, and is still looking for a club.

As for the most prominent name currently, according to the confirmation of informed French press sources, it is the veteran French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the Tottenham player, and the Saint-Germain administration began investigating his final position with his club, without going beyond the investigation so far.

However, “Yahoo Sport” reported that Loris, as soon as he received the news of Saint-Germain’s thinking about obtaining his services, showed remarkable interest and extraordinary happiness, stressing that he was ready to agree if the matter was presented to him.

And if the Saint-Germain administration takes a tangible step in the direction of Lloris, the French goalkeeper may turn away from Italian Inter Milan, which gives more attention to the Swiss goalkeeper Jan Samer, the German Bayern Munich player.

As for Hugo Lloris himself, he rejected two offers, one from Italian Fiorentina, and the other from Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, despite the financial temptation of the latter.

Hugo Lloris, born on December 26, 1986, “36 years old,” began his professional career in Nice from 2005 to 2008, and moved to Olympique Lyonnais from 2008 to 2012, after which he traveled to England, where he plays for Tottenham until now.

Loris played for the U18, 19, 20 and 21 youth teams, and was promoted to the first team in 2008, and announced his retirement from international football, after returning from the last World Cup.

Loris was one of the stars who contributed to the “roosters” winning the 2018 World Cup, and he, along with his colleagues, received the Medal of Honor with the rank of “Knight” from the French presidency.