The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has inaugurated a new factory for the production of cheese and its derivatives, in the organization’s People of Determination production center in the Bahia region of Abu Dhabi, in a qualitative new step to establish a distinguished economic entity, in line with the occasion of the International Youth Skills Day, and a translation of the vision of rational leadership, to support the industry local.

The new factory, whose equipment and tools were manufactured by five cadres of young Emirati students from the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, includes 5 women of determination affiliated with the institution, while it aims to achieve and adopt the slogan “Made in the Emirates”, by meeting the daily production requirements of various dairy products, and storing Goat milk for production at a later stage, and facilitating production processes using advanced programming.

During a ceremony organized by the Foundation, yesterday, to inaugurate the new factory, Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, expressed his great happiness with the inauguration and establishment of the dairy factory as an economic entity that contributes to enabling people of determination to work in it, in addition to translating the vision of the wise leadership, to attract cadres. Young Emirati women and providing them with supportive opportunities to implement the project to be an honorable example for the Emirati citizen.

Al-Humaidan stated that the new cheese factory obtained a certificate of conformity for its products from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, to contribute to supporting farms of people of determination that will cover the daily production requirements of dairy products in the factory, which supports the platform of Hamam Farms to encourage citizens to self-employment and issue an Abu Dhabi license for farms through registration. In the platform of Hemam farms to supply milk to the institution.