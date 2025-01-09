Nothing better than start the year with a good trip. The airline Ryanair has launched this January 8 an attractive promotion for a limited time to travel to a selection of destinations with 20% discounts. This is a flash offer with a duration of 48 hours to travel in January, February and Marchas reported by the company in an official statement.

“There are hundreds of destinations to enjoy the winter sun and urban getaways, the only problem will be deciding where to go,” summarizes Elena Cabrera, Country Manager of Ryanair in Spain, who delves into the rush that users who wish to travel must take. achieve the best pricesas the offer will be available until midnight on Thursday, January 9.

The flash offer allows travelers to purchase discounted airfares to any of the more than 235 destinations that make up the Dublin-based airline’s extensive route network. This supposes a excellent opportunity For those planning a winter getaway.

Destinations and prices to travel from Spain

Among the destinations that the airline highlights is Romean ideal city at this time of year to stroll through its picturesque squares; Milanwhich promises an unforgettable experience for both fashion lovers and culture buffs; either Marrakeshideal for immersing yourself in the lively Jemaa el-Fnaa square, where history and culture mix perfectly.









From MadridFor example, we can choose to go to Tangier for prices ranging from 14.99 eurosto Porto for 16.79or London for less than 20as well as to several Canary Islands, or European cities such as Vienna, Bucharest or Copenhagen.

The offers from Barcelona-El Prat They include tickets to Cork, Ireland, Liverpool, Frankfurt or Copenhagen for prices such as 14.99 euros. The rest of Spanish airports also have attractive destinations at low priceswhich can be consulted on the airline’s website.