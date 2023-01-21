Readovka: Russian journalist wounded during shelling in Soledar was transported to Moscow

Anastasia Yelsukova, a military correspondent for the Russian online publication Readovka, who was wounded during shelling in Soledar, was transported to Moscow. The editors of the publication reported this in their Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the doctors decided to deliver the journalist to the hospital by helicopter. Nothing threatens her life and health at the moment, the editors said.

Yelsukova also thanked the Wagner PMC fighters who evacuated her shelling zones under artillery fire.

Anastasia Yelsukova was seriously wounded as a result of shelling in Soledar earlier on 20 January. The journalist received a shrapnel wound in the leg while performing an editorial assignment. Later it became known that the girl’s knee and hip were badly damaged. She was evacuated to a hospital in Pervomaisk and operated on at the Wagner front-line hospital.