The protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini turned into a revolution that crossed the country’s borders. In the midst of a harsh repression that, according to Human Rights Watch, leaves nearly 500 dead and 16 sentenced to death, Iranian women continue to demonstrate against the regime that oppresses them. Mahya Ostovar, an Iranian women’s rights activist, spoke on France 24 about the mandatory hijab and Iranian women’s struggle for freedom and control over their bodies.

