Two Russian Aerospace Force fighter jets took off on Monday to intercept two US spy drones flying over the Black Sea towards the Russian border, near the annexed Crimean peninsula.

(Also: Poland and Baltic countries demand Belarus to expel the Wagner group)

“Air control means of the Russian Aerospace Force detected two US Air Force drones MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk flying in the direction of the Russian border in the southwestern Black Sea region,” the Russian Air Force said. Russian Defense Ministry in a statement posted on Telegram.

(You can read: The president of Turkey will travel “soon” to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin)

According to the military department, American drones carried out a reconnaissance mission in the area of ​​​​the Crimean peninsula.

“In order to prevent the possible violation of the Russian state border and prevent espionage by drones, two Russian fighters took flight,” Defense said.

After the Russian maneuver, according to the entity, “the American drones changed course and left the aerial reconnaissance zone.”

(Further: The Kremlin says that decisions about Prigozhin’s funeral will be made by his family.)

It is not the first such incident so far this year.

Last March, two Russian fighters shot down an American drone over the Black Sea with their maneuvers, considering that it was a “provocation” by the United States, “by violating the limits of the temporary airspace restriction zone” established by Russia. around the Crimea.

(You can read: Another Colombian died in the war between Ukraine and Russia: he was the father of two children)

More recently, in early July, for two consecutive days Russian planes “harassed” US spy drones in Syrian airspace with maneuvers that endangered the safety of these aircraft.

On August 5, Russia sent a fighter to intercept another MQ-9A spy drone over the Black Sea.

EFE