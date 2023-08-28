The police suspect that the body of a woman located on Sunday in a well on the outskirts of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) belongs to a 64-year-old woman from Iran who has been missing since July 6. Already then the police classified her absence as “involuntary, forced and at risk to her life.” Investigators have arrested a man over 70 years old, who this Monday confessed to being the perpetrator of the events and that he has a record for a similar crime for which he was already in prison. In the surroundings of the missing woman, they await the results of the DNA tests. “I already expected the worst,” says a person who knew her and who requests anonymity.

The discovery of the body in an irrigation well in the abandoned Cortijo de la Ducha came to light on Sunday, as confirmed by the National Police in a statement. Sources familiar with the case explain that the woman’s body was dismembered and covered with stones. Already on Sunday the police reported the arrest of a man related to the case. This Monday, the detainee has confessed, as RTVE has advanced and the defense lawyer and the police have confirmed to EL PAÍS. The lawyer has explained that the statement of the suspect, between 70 and 80 years old, has been brief, and has avoided providing more details of the case.

The confessed murderer has “a record of similar acts for which he served 15 years in prison,” according to sources close to the case. During the morning of this Monday, the police went to the area of ​​the Barriada Picadueña Baja to carry out a search of a property linked to the man, although the defense lawyer is not aware if material related to the homicide has been seized. The suspect and the victim had “sporadic relations”, according to the same police source. The disappeared person herself had told her surroundings that she knew the man and that she “did not trust him,” according to sources close to the disappeared person’s environment.

Mesas de Asta is a quiet rural neighborhood in Jerez with barely 600 residents, located on top of a huge archaeological site that has yet to be excavated. There everyone knows each other. The disappeared woman spent the last 15 years of her life in this neighborhood, she recalls the owner of a hotel establishment. “Everyone here knew her,” she says. In recent years, she lived first in a caravan and later in the nearby house where she had been her sentimental partner for years, an older man with mobility problems who barely left her house, according to the same source.

Last spring the couple broke up and she stopped living in the area. “We haven’t seen her around here for about five months,” says the same neighbor. After leaving her home, the woman ended up living in the Jerez municipal shelter, her last known residence, as confirmed by the police when she reported her disappearance in July.

The Jerez City Council confirms that the woman spent “loose periods” residing in that municipal space. She disappeared from there on July 6, and a sister of hers who lives in Toledo denounced her absence. In these weeks, the victim’s entourage has collaborated with an investigation that, for now, is kept secret.

The disappeared woman arrived in Spain more than 30 years ago after a change of political regime in her country that led her to flee with refugee status. She is the mother of three children, one of them already deceased. She “has had a hard life,” says the same close source. Of her existence in the last 10 years, she reported on Facebook, where she maintains up to five accounts, the oldest from 2012. Her most recent profile shared posts until July 5, the day before she disappeared.

Throughout this month, the woman’s environment has received clues that she could be in different parts of Spain, but they sensed that they were not accurate. This Sunday, the police informed the relative of the discovery of her body. It will be the DNA tests that confirm the identification, although he admits that he suspects the fatal outcome.