The most refined club in the world

The 120th anniversary of the brand, Rolls Royce it could not pass without great celebrations. This is how Rolls Royce organized it in recent days Enthusiasts’ Club (RREC) a truly special event. And at Burghley House, in Lincolnshire (United Kingdom), all the fans of the English brand met for three days of celebrations and elegance.

Rolls only

On the occasion of the event, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was the official guest of what is the largest annual gathering of historic Rolls-Royce cars, with owners and enthusiasts arriving from all over the world, considered one of the most important events of the automotive calendar dedicated to the specific genre.

The custodians of the brand’s history

Hundreds of Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars were displayed last weekend in front of Burghley House, one of Britain’s most famous stately homes, dating back to the 16th century. “We are pleased to support the event again in 2024 – commented Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations and heritage of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars – and in our 120th anniversary year. We have always enjoyed working with those who have an unrivaled knowledge and love of Rolls-Royces. They are crucial custodians of the brand’s rich heritage.” (vb)