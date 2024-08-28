The spotlight will really be on South Garda Karting. Starting from free practice, some sessions will take place at night, with the track illuminated by the artificial lights of the facility. This will make the races that will decide the title even more magical.

Mini MAX – Friend aims for hat trick

After winning the Winter Cup in Spain, triumphing in Germany at the German Cup and currently leading the championship, Albert Friend (Strawberry Racing) is undoubtedly the favourite to win the Mini MAX category. However, this is not a one-man show, as several rivals are challenging the Briton, starting with Belgian Cup champion Zdenek Babicek (TEPZ Racing), who secured 1st place in the Franciacorta final.

The two are separated by just 7 points. A little further back is Mark Loomets (Energy Corse), who is among the most experienced on the Lonato track. Very close to the Estonian are Oliver Spencer (Dan Holland Racing), in fourth position, and AJ Burggraaff (SP Motorsport).

Junior MAX – Nissen, consistency pays off!

Danish driver Casper Nissen (RS Competition) leads the Junior MAX standings thanks to a very solid performance that allowed him to gain a comfortable margin over Dutchman Ties van Wijk (Bouvin Power) and Jacob Ashcroft (Dan Holland Racing).

Ashcroft, already Winter Cup champion in Campillos, has been undoubtedly the fastest so far; however, an unlucky finish in Wackersdorf and a weekend of comebacks in Franciacorta have weighed heavily on his progress. The Briton, currently on 426 points, leads the leader by 28 points and is closely followed by Boaz Maximov (Bouvin Power) with 419 points.

Senior MAX – Butcher leads without winning

Among the Senior MAX veterans, the consistent Sean Butcher (KR Sport) leads the standings thanks to a strategic approach, scoring plenty of points and staying out of trouble when necessary. Butcher, however, has to contend with Matthew Higgins (Dan Holland Racing), who has taken back-to-back wins in the last two events. Macauley Bishop (Dan Holland Racing) and Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport) complete the British quartet in the overall standings.

DD2/Masters – Bol and Picot firmly at the top of the standings

Enzo Bol (SP Motorsport) and Nicolas Picot remain firmly at the top of the standings in DD2 and DD2 Masters. Bol has a 12-point advantage over Paul Forquemin (DAEMS Racing), while Picot has a perfect score in the Masters.

E20/Masters – A thrilling final!

11 points: that’s the margin that separates leader Spencer Brougham from his two pursuers, Raul Vargas and Will Elswood. Brougham has won every race he’s played so far, but Vargas and Elswood don’t seem willing to give an inch. The showdown will take place in Lonato. Chilean Hector Ramirez leads the Masters.

Champions and more…

In addition to the 7 titles (one for each category), there will also be 14 invitation tickets for the prestigious Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals, scheduled for late October this year in Italy at the Circuito Internazionale Napoli. This event brings together the best Rotax drivers from around the world.

All tickets for the competing classes still up for grabs:

– Mini MAX (Franciacorta and Lonato): 1st place

– Junior MAX: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

– Senior MAX: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

– MAX DD2: 1st and 2nd place

– MAX DD2 Masters: 1st place

– E20 Senior: 1st place – RMCGF Senior MAX ticket (combustion)

– E20 Senior: 2nd place – RMCGF MAX DD2 ticket (combustion)

– E20 Senior: 3rd place – RMCGF E20 Senior ticket

– E20 Masters: 1st place – RMCGF E20 Masters ticket

BRP-Rotax will offer two additional prizes, a Rotax MAX engine and a free entry to the RMC Euro Trophy 2025, which will be up for grabs on the podium of the final round in Lonato, Italy.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy live streaming

On Saturday 31 August, the Prefinals and Finals will be broadcast live on TV via Live Streaming on the Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy Facebook page, on the RMCET website, on Motorsport.com and on the YouTube platforms:

The event program

– Tuesday 27th August: free practice starting at 12.45

– Wednesday 28 August: free practice starting at 12.30.

– Thursday 29 August: from 12.30 free practice; from 15.30 qualifying practice; from 18.00 heats.

– Friday 30 August: from 12:00 warm-up; from 14:20 heats.

– Saturday 31st August: from 2pm warm-up; from 4pm Prefinals, from 7.20pm Finals.