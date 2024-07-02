PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventure Special Pack Game mechanics – 75%

History – 75%

Music – 75%

Graphics – 75% Summary PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventures Pack gives us more colorful and psychedelic scenes to clean, filled with Alice in Wonderland. The variety of locations and objects to clean make this pack one of the most fun, but don’t expect it to be a game-changer. Genre: Simulator

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 02/07/2024

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: FuturLab

While cleaning up different sites might not seem like a suitable topic for a video game, PowerWash Simulator came to show that even cleanliness has its charm and its own charm. Since its launch, it has already had several packs and expansions that give us more things to clean up. It even had collaborations with Tomb Raider, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy and Back to the Future.

This July 2, fans of this simulator will be able to acquire another expansion called Alice’s Adventures Special Pack. This one takes us to Wonderland to use our high-pressure water gun to clean even its most hidden nooks and crannies. Thanks to Square Enix I had the opportunity to try it out and here I share my opinion.

What you need to know about this new PowerWash Simulator content

What is PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventure Special Pack about?

Something you should know about PowerWash Simulator There is no real story as such. You are simply an employee of a company dedicated to cleaning with the use of high-pressure water guns. The only narrative you have are messages that appear on screen to give you your next job.

Source: Futurlab

Obviously these messages now change to be in tune with everything we know about Alice in Wonderland. However, the narrative can be easily ignored and it also has no weight. You can just clean up and you won’t miss anything.

What’s new in Alice’s Adventure Special Pack?

PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventure Special Pack comes with a new series of scenarios inspired by Alice in Wonderland. These are five that range from the lobby to enter the iconic fantasy place to the court of the Queen of Hearts.

Of course, as is usual with the expansions of this Powerlab title, You also have new looks for both your cleaner and your water gun. The new designs follow the same line of the literary classic by giving us very colorful and even psychedelic patterns.

Source: FuturLab

The team behind PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventure Special Pack did a great job of adapting the visual style that we so relate to this story. Each of the settings is quite vibrant, but also has quite striking objects that come from the wildest imagination.

From giant mugs to paintings that look like they’re melting and forests filled with enormous, surely hallucinogenic mushrooms. This expansion is one of the ones with the most variety of objects to clean and that’s why it ends up feeling more fun. Of course combined with the already well-known and relaxing gameplay of this experience.

The gameplay remains exactly the same

Obviously this pack just includes more content, but the gameplay mechanics remain exactly the same as in the base experience of PowerWash Simulator. We still have to change the types of guns and nozzles to leave everything completely clean.

The right trigger activates the water jet. If you don’t want to tire yourself out, you can press the left arrow on the directional pad once and the water jet will remain activated. While the right arrow will make the dirt parts glow, so you know how much you have left.

Source: FuturLab

Depending on the situation in PowerWash Simulator, you must choose the appropriate gun and nozzle. Guns are short, medium and long range, while nozzles control the dispersion of water. Some spray a more open but less powerful jet to cover entire areas, others spray a more concentrated jet to remove stubborn dirt.

With the money you earn from your jobs you can also buy a series of soaps for different surfaces. These let you clear certain areas faster, but they are very limited, so be careful not to overuse them or you could end up bankrupt.

PowerWash Simulator’s biggest problem remains in Alice’s Adventure Special Pack

From the base game PowerWash Simulator has a problem that its developers have not diminished in its DLC. This is the one that is not always constant how clean you have to have an object for it to be detected as complete. Sometimes they are very lax in this regard and other times they want you to wet even the tiniest pixel.

When you start cleaning, it is fun and even relaxing to be spraying water. The problem comes when you are close to reaching 100% cleanliness but you don’t know exactly where the dirt you are missing is. Even if you press the button that shows it to you, you could surely spend minutes looking for the dirty corner that keeps you from your goal.

Source: FuturLab

Although I think the problem is not as noticeable here as in the Warhammer expansion where the huge amount of mechanical parts affected the experience. Besides that PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventure Special Pack It has ‘smoother’ objects so to speak, so there’s not as much room for dirt to hide. The problem is still there though. Hopefully they’ll fix it in the next expansion.

Should you give this special pack a try?

If you are a big fan of PowerWash Simulator and you’ve already cleaned up absolutely everything from its previous expansions, you shouldn’t hesitate to give this one a chance. Alice’s Adventure Special Pack gives you more content with some of the craziest and most fun locations from all the packs.

Source: FuturLab

Otherwise it’s honestly not a must-have piece of content that you should buy right now. Even if you’re not a fan of the base game, you might want to give that one a try first and then decide whether to expand your cleaning history with this pack or one of the other packs already available. Don’t forget to share your opinion with us on Discord if you dare to buy it.

Let’s play PowerWash Simulator Alice’s Adventure Special Pack on PC with a Steam code provided by a Square Enix representative in the region.