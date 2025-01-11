In recent years, private competition has forced the state railway company, Renfe, to increase the aggressiveness of your commercial offer. Coinciding with the January slope, the company has activated a promotion that it has named ‘Superprices’ for which starting next January 20 it will put tickets on sale starting at seven euros for different routes, according to The company informed this Saturday.

Specifically, Renfe will sell tickets for seven euros for some routes of its high-speed low-cost offer, Avlo, corresponding to the South, Levante and Northeast corridors, although the discounts will be extended at different prices to practically all of the services that provided by the company: AVE, Alvia, Intercity, Euromed and AVE Internacional.

According to the information provided by the company, there will be AVE and Long Distance tickets at a price of 14 euros for routes such as Madrid-Valencia or Madrid-León, while for transversal trips the discounted prices will start at 25 euros for trips like Valencia-Seville or 29 euros for Zaragoza-Málaga.

Travelers will also have tickets at 18 euros for the Madrid-Oviedo route, from 20 euros for Barcelona-Bilbao or from 21 euros for Madrid-Barcelona.