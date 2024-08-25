A Red Bull chasing

The qualifying sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix also confirmed the trend of the last few races, with the Red Bull That it is no longer the fastest car on the starting grid. On Saturday, a full three and a half tenths – on a track just 69 seconds long – separated McLaren’s poleman Lando Norris from Max Verstappen’s car.

In the days leading up to the Zandvoort race, Helmut Marko had spoken of downgrade regarding the RB20 that they would bring for the race weekend. The goal is simple and also mentioned by Verstappen on Thursday, that is to have a simpler and more predictable car, even at the cost of having it a little slower.

Fundamental question

According to the Dutch, From the Telegraph, always well informed about the events at Red Bull, “Verstappen ran during Friday and Saturday tests on the same – reconditioned – surface he had run on at the beginning of this season.“.

Helmut Marko, despite his second position on the grid, approved the choice: “McLaren is strong everywhere and is able to develop the car without handicaps, something we are not able to do at the moment. It takes time to understand where our problems come from, but the changes made for qualifying have helped us.”