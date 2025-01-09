The former presidents of the Government Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar will accompany the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Thursday to the rally called in Madrid in defense of democracy in Venezuela and in favor of the recognition of the opposition candidate Edmundo González as the “legitimate president” of Venezuela, as ‘popular’ sources have informed Europa Press.

This protest, called at 6:00 p.m. at Puerta del Sol, will also be joined by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the parliamentary spokesperson for the PP in Congress, Miguel Tellado, and the deputy spokesperson for the Popular Group in the Lower House, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, as well as more members of the national party leadership and parliamentarians of the formation, as indicated by the sources consulted.

In this way, the senior staff of the PP will support the demonstrations called by the Venezuelan opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration of the Caribbean country, where the current president, Nicolás Maduro, will take office again after the controversial elections, despite the fact that the opposition denounces fraud and demands that González take office.

Feijóo has made a call to take to the streets this January 9 “for freedom and against tyranny” in Venezuela. «The Venezuelan people filled the ballot boxes with votes for freedom and against tyranny. “January 9 will fill the streets with hope,” he said in a message on his ‘X’ account.









Ayuso has also publicly supported these mobilizations. “Madrid, as always, with Venezuela,” he said on the same social network. This Wednesday, coinciding with the first event to mark the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death, the Madrid president pointed out that what needs to be celebrated is “the fall of Maduro”, in addition to stating that since 1975 the only ones who “have put and seriously endanger” freedom in Spain are “Bildu, Junts and Sánchez himself.

The leader of the PP, who has repeatedly expressed his support for Edmundo González as president-elect, has again transferred this week to the opposition leader María Corina Machado the “total commitment” of the Popular Party with the Venezuelan people.

Rajoy and Aznar, together again with Feijoo

Feijóo will reunite this Thursday in the same photo with former presidents Aznar and Rajoy, who They already agreed with the head of the opposition in several demonstrations organized by the PP against the amnesty law and in the Intermunicipal that the party held in February 2023 in Valencia.

After the Venezuelan elections of July 28, both Rajoy and Aznar held meetings with Edmundo González in Madrid and they transferred their recognition as the winner of those elections and his commitment to the cause of Venezuelan democracy.

The national spokesperson of the PP, Borja Sémper, reaffirmed this Tuesday the recognition of the PP to Edmundo González and criticized that the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchezprefers to “oppose” Franco, “a dead dictator”, in reference to the events marking the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death. Furthermore, he added that if the PP were in Moncloa it would have recognized González as the elected president of Venezuela.

“Kidnapping and harassment of opposition leaders and their families”

Furthermore, the Popular Party has echoed the statements of Edmundo González denouncing this Tuesday the kidnapping of his son-in-law Rafael Tudares, a few days before the investiture called in Caracas by Maduro.

«Kidnapping and harassment of opposition leaders and their families. This is what Maduro is getting to and his desperation to avoid assume what the polls said«said the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, in a message on the social network ‘X’, which Europa Press has collected.

That said, Gamarra has assured that his party demands that Pedro Sánchez’s Government “sound the alarm.” «Spain must defend democracy and the freedom of our Venezuelan brothers,” he stated.

The spokesman for the Popular Group in Congress, Miguel Tellado, already stated this Tuesday that Maduro’s “dictatorship” continues “sowing terror” At the same time, he reproached the President of the Government for continuing to fight “dictators who died in their beds” instead of “leading the response against the Venezuelan tyrant.”