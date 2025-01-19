January is coming to an end little by little and the Christmas holidays are quite far away. However, their effect on our body may still be with us, especially if we have had many excesses.

Eating without guilt and enjoying it is valid and acceptable but, sometimes, we neglect our diet for a longer time and in the end we end up acquiring habits that harm us both physically and mentally.

So, whether you want to get back to healthy habits or have never had them at all and want this to be your year to become a healthier person inside and out, Gemma Bes, nutritionist and advisor to the Rafa Nadal Academyfrom NDL Pro-Health, Real Mallorca and Illes Balears Arabay, among others, offers several keys to help, with perseverance and will, to feel renewed and with energy to face the daily life of this new year and those to come.

These are the keys that Rafa Nadal and Cantabria's NDL Pro-Health brand of food supplements includes in collaboration with Gemma Bes to lead a healthy life from now on:









Return to a balanced eating routine

Hydrate properly

move the body

Quality rest

Set realistic and sustainable goals

Essential extra help

Return to a balanced eating routine

«The benefits of changing nougat and pollorones for fresh foods such as vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains are quickly noticed. Incorporating quality fats such as virgin olive oil and seasonal fruit into our diet has almost immediate rewards in our perception of our state of health. Avoid added sugars, ultra-processed foods and saturated fatsin addition to eliminating unnecessary snacks and returning to our regular meal times, will also be decisive measures to regain our balance as soon as possible.

Hydrate properly

Excess food and drink during the holidays may have caused fluid retention and dehydration. Therefore, it is important to ensure drink at least two liters of water a day, or infusions and brothswhich are also a good way to regain our hydration when it’s cold.

move the body

After the Christmas period, full of meals, family gatherings and the adoption of a more sedentary lifestyle, it is important to gradually recover our exercise habits. That means going little by little, starting with activities like walking, yoga or swimming. And as soon as you feel the energy returning, resume strength or cardio routines. The important thing is move at least 30 minutes a day.

Quality rest

After the holidays and their celebrations until dawn, it is normal to feel that our sleeping habits are altered. Therefore, to achieve a good recovery, it is important to readjust our routines and guarantee at least seven or eight hours of rest per night. To do this, it is important to create a relaxing environment that promotes a good rest and avoid using electronic devices before going to sleep.

Set realistic and sustainable goals

According to expert Gemma Bes, this is an extraordinarily important point: Instead of undergoing extreme diets and drastic changes, focus on small daily habits that you can maintain. For example, making sure every day that there are vegetables on half of your plate or starting to walk after dinner, which helps improve digestion and balance blood sugar.

extra help

Gemma Bes, NDL PRO-HEALTH advisor, maintains that for this recovery it is also essential to rely on food supplements that provide us with essential macronutrients, such as protein and creatine. Protein supplements are not only indicated in compensation for protein deficiency of athletes – and any person whose muscle mass is reduced by natural aging – but they are also an essential help so that anyone can recover their healthy balance after Christmas

For its part, creatine increases the production of energy in the form of ATP, which improves strength, power and performance in high-intensity, short-duration exercisessuch as weight lifting or sprints, and recovery and muscle growth after Christmas abandonment, since it favors cellular hydration and protein synthesis.