He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is about to conclude its group stage, in the tournament that is being held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament are 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team beat 5-0 Chili for the fourth date of B Group and secured his classification alongside Paraguay to the final home run of the Pre-Olympic. Thiago Almada was the star of the match with two goals and an assist to Santiago Castro, while Aaron Quirós and Luciano Gondou scored the remaining goals. We review the previous Uruguay, which is already eliminated.
In which stadium is Argentina vs Uruguay played?
Date: Friday February 2
Location: Venezuela
Stadium: Misael Delgado
Schedule: 00.00 in Spain, 20.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17.00 in Mexico.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Argentina vs Uruguay?
You can watch the match through TyC Sports.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
Javier Mascherano, coach of the “Albiceleste” team, will surely give a rest to most of the regular starters considering that they have already qualified and that this match will only serve to complete the schedule. He had no injuries or suspensions against Chile. Echeverri suffered chest pain but is improving.
What is the latest news from Uruguay?
Although the “Charrúa” team has just beaten Peru 3-0, it had fallen in its two previous games, so it was eliminated and had no chance of reaching the two qualifiers, Argentina and Paraguay, who have seven points each. He will play for pride.
Possible formations
Argentina: Fabricio Iacovich; Gonzalo Luján, Joaquín García, Aaron Quiros, Lucas Esquivel; Federico Redondo, Juan Sforza, Cristian Medina; Francisco González, Baltasar Rodríguez and Luciano Gondou.
Uruguay: R. Rodríguez; R. Chagas, N. Marichal, S. Boselli and V. Rodríguez; R. Sanchez, T. Palacios and S. Homechenko; JC De Los Santos, L. Rodríguez and M. Abaldo.
Forecast
It will be a 2-2 draw, with goals from Rodríguez and Abaldo for the Uruguayans, while in Argentina Baltasar Rodríguez will score.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Argentina #Uruguay #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #PreOlympic
Leave a Reply