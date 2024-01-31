Just as the rumors already pointed out, during the Status of Play Today we had a new look at Death Stranding 2 On the Beach, the next game from Kojima Productions. This trailer allowed us to see a little more about the story, and the return of multiple characters, including one of the main antagonists from the first game.

This time, our task will be to unite everyone in a style similar to what we did with the United States in the first title. One of the main regions that has been confirmed is Mexico. In this way, we can expect a similar style of play, with a great focus on connecting with other players. Along with this, we can also enjoy the same style of combat and stealth that we saw in the first title.

Along with this, it has been confirmed that the full name of this game is Death Stranding 2 On the Beach. Unfortunately, At the moment there is no release date for Death Stranding 2 On the Beachbeyond a window of 2025.

Via: State of Play.