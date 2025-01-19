After reaching the round of 16 of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic left one of the images of the tournament, skipping the traditional post-match interview due to “insulting and offensive comments” and the mockery of a local journalist’s Serbian fans. The current world number 7 in the ATP ranking published a video on his X account (formerly Twitter), and Elon Musk, renowned businessman and the largest shareholder of the social network, has supported his message.

After expressing his happiness for the victory against Jiri Lehecka and his anticipation for the quarterfinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic faced what happened on the court: “The reason why I decided not to do it is that a few days ago, a famous Australian sports journalist who works for Channel 9the main distributor of the Australian Open, decided to make fun of the Serbian fans and make offensive comments about me“, recapitulated the tennis player.

The communicator has not published “any apology” to the Serbian, and “Channel 9 “That’s the only reason I haven’t done the interview. Of course, I didn’t feel well, and It was somewhat uncomfortable on the track. I have a lot of respect for Jim Courier. I always enjoy talking to Jim and I know a lot of people wanted to hear me speak. I apologize […] but I have to defend my decision and continue like this until something is done from Channel 9and I hope the situation changes for the next game“Djokovic categorized.

Not even an hour had passed since the Serbian published the video when Elon Musk, executive director of the social network X, shared it with his more than 213 million followers, adding a message of support: “It is much better to talk directly to the public than to go through the negativity filter of traditional media”signed the tycoon.