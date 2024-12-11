The Kings of Spain They continue with their state trip to Italy, where they arrived yesterday Tuesday. Today the first meeting was with the president of Italy, at the Quirinal Palace. The Queen Letizia has once again chosen a ‘total look’, this time in pink. If yesterday he surprised with a completely white ‘outfit’ consisting of a tailored jacket and pants suit, accompanied by a coat and scarf, today he has chosen the most romantic tone. The wife of Felipe VI has exuded glamor and elegance with a haute couture jacket and skirt suitwhich she has combined with shoes and a bag, all in pink.

Queen Letizia has debuted a new suit Carolina Herrerayour trusted signature. It is a two-piece made of virgin wool and tweed details, and composed of a straight skirt, below the knee, with a back opening, and a jacket with a round neck and two details that make it special: the lantern sleeves and the embroidery in the centerl.

Doña Letizia, with her new Carolina Herrera suit, and Laura Mattarella, the daughter of the president of the Italian Republic.



To complete the pink look, Doña Letizia has chosen accessories in the same shade of pink as the brand. Magrit: as shoes, some low slingback pumps, I already match the Mica baga basic of the brand, which has a short handle, is made of nappa leather and finished in silver. Its price on the web is 300 euros. She also wore small earrings, her Coreterno ring, and a simple beauty look: loose hair and makeup in soft tones.

Queen Letizia has exuded glamor and elegance with her new tweed suit.



It is not the first time that Queen Letizia dresses in pink for an important event. She did it at the coronation of Charles III with a jacket and skirt suit also by Carolina Herrera, in darker pink, with which she was the most elegant ‘royal’, according to the international press. Before, in 2018 Doña Letizia also chose a pink ‘total look’ to attend the Cervantes Awards. And the curious thing is that the suit he wore today is very reminiscent of the one he wore on that date. Although on that occasion it was a design Felipe Varelaconsisting of a dress and coat with embroidery in the central part.









Queen Letizia at the 2018 Cervantes Awards, in pink, with a Felipe Varela suit.



After the Dana of Valencia, Queen Letizia has preferred to wear dark colors, black and gray, in the events she has had in Spain. However, In Italy, color has returned to its styles. Yesterday with white, always a success, today, with pink, a romantic and feminine tone, which is also a perfect option for winter.

The Kings continue with a busy schedule in Rome that will culminate tonight with a gala dinnerwhere all eyes will be on Doña Letizia.