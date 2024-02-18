Envoys concerned with Afghanistan began a meeting today, Sunday, in the Qatari capital, Doha, under the auspices of the United Nations, in the second meeting of its kind in less than a year.

The two-day meeting will discuss strengthening response coordination in the Central Asian country.

Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, urged, via the “X” platform, “all parties to make greater efforts to reach agreements that can benefit the Afghan people.”

The organizers sought to include representatives from civil society inside and outside Afghanistan including women, media and businesses in the Doha conference.

The meeting also considers the recommendations of an independent UN assessment on Afghanistan.

The evaluation recommended the appointment of a special UN envoy.

For his part, Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, said he hopes the Doha conference will lead “to a series of meaningful and inclusive meetings among key stakeholders.”

Ahead of the meeting in Doha, the EU special envoy to Afghanistan said the meeting provided “a great opportunity… to have meaningful discussions” and “engage on a way forward… in a UN-led process.”