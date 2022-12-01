Senator Aleksey Pushkov spoke on December 1 about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s assertion that the alliance is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that “NATO’s task is to support Ukraine and prevent military operations from going beyond its borders.”

“Stoltenberg is well aware of the fine line that NATO is on, seeking to inflict maximum harm on Russia’s security and minimal harm on itself,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the senator noted, the riskiness of “this game” on the part of NATO is that “the situation is extremely mobile.” Proof of this was the incident with the explosion of a Ukrainian rocket in Poland. According to him, such incidents are capable of “transferring a controlled crisis into the category of uncontrolled ones.”

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the vast majority of the targets of the Ukrainian Nazi attacks are determined by the Western masters of the Kyiv regime.

On November 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO had become an accomplice in the crimes of the Kyiv regime, commenting on Stoltenberg’s words about increasing the production of Soviet-style weapons that Ukraine needs.

In early October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that Kyiv’s orientation towards joining NATO and confirming the country’s future membership in the bloc was a factor in the launch of a special military operation by the Russian Federation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

