América de Cali: Marlon Torres and 7 other players leave the squad

Marlon Torres and Juan Fernando Caicedo in America vs. tolima
Dimayor – VizzorImage
Marlon Torres and Juan Fernando Caicedo in America vs. tolima
Among the prominent figures that will leave the squad are Juan David Pérez and Alejandro Quintana.
December 1, 2022, 06:42 PM
The latest statement published by América de Cali this Thursday reports that eight of its players will no longer be linked to the club as of next season. Among them, Marlon Torres, Juan David Pérez and Alejandro Quintana are the outstanding figures that will leave the squad of the Valle del Cauca club.
According to the information presented by the club, Joel Graterol, Marlon Torres and Carlos Sierra would leave by their own decision and have finished their cycle in the team, since they would be looking for “new professional challenges.”
“We thank them for their dedication during the years that they defended our shirt with height. Today they say goodbye as benchmarks and champions of an institution that will always be their home,” said the club’s statement.
On the other hand, the team mentions that Elvis Mosquera, Daniel Hernández, Juan David Pérez, David Lemos and Alejandro Quintana ended their contract with the club and wished them success in their careers, since they will not continue in América.
For their part, the reactions of the fans did not wait, since they immediately expressed their positions on the matter. “What a pain the departure of Graterol, Marlon and Sierra”, “I would have left Pérez at least as a substitute” and “For when Deiqui should also say thank you” were some of the comments from the fans.
“Officially, this is the first change that we will make thinking of having a winning team by the year 2023,” said managers in a video posted on social networks.
Likewise, the statement warns that there will soon be new announcements, which are speculated to be the new acquisitions of the club to play the next season successfully.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS EDITORIAL
