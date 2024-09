Princess Kate Middleton (right) in a 2019 file photo | Photo: EFE/Javier Lizón

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, 42, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, published a post and a video on X on Monday (9) in which she reported having completed chemotherapy and that she hopes to resume public engagements soon.

“I can’t describe how relieved I am to have completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in the video, according to excerpts published by international agencies. She said her focus is to be “cancer free.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” said the wife of Prince William, who is first in line to the British throne and has three children: George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six.

“Although I have completed chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take one day at a time,” Kate said.

“However, I look forward to getting back to work and taking on some more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” added the princess, who thanked the outpouring of support since her diagnosis (the type of cancer was not revealed).

“The kindness, empathy and compassion from everyone has been truly humbling,” Middleton said.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III, 75, also had cancer. He underwent treatment and resumed his public life in late April.