Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

Yesterday, an American political group announced plans to nominate a candidate for the presidential elections, which Democrats fear will divide their electoral base.

The centrist No Labels organization, which is not an official political party and describes itself as “a national movement for common-sense Americans,” said it would begin the process of selecting its candidate next week. The organization did not name any potential candidates, but Democrats expressed, albeit privately, concerns that No Labels could attract undecided voters and turn them away from Biden in the November election.

A press statement from the group's president, Mike Rawlings, quoted that 800 delegates voted almost unanimously in support of presenting a presidential candidate, adding that No Labels should provide Americans with an additional option.

The group's chief strategist, Ryan Clancy, wrote yesterday: We will announce the official selection process on Thursday, March 14, as well as more details later.

At a time when some American political circles began discussing the possibility of presenting an alternative candidate for the Democratic Party, other than President Joe Biden, experts and analysts in Washington confirmed that there are many difficulties surrounding putting such an option into practice.

Even if someone sheds light on Biden's recent slip of the tongue and also points to what was contained in a report by a private investigator issued recently that touched on what was described as the president's weak memory, “changing horses in the middle of the race” is fraught with risks, as experts stress, especially since The voting date is only a few months away.

They highlight what Biden’s supporters assert, which is that he has done well so far in his presidential position, noting in this regard that he has succeeded in achieving a tangible economic recovery, and has rebuilt the United States’ alliances with its main partners on the international scene.

Biden's supporters also consider that the talk of special investigator Robert Hoare in his recently issued report on the issue of the Democratic President keeping secret documents on the decline of the mental fitness of the occupant of the White House, is nothing but a “politicized matter” aimed at influencing the results of the November 5 elections.

But in addition to that desperate defense of Biden's record as President of the United States, there are practical obstacles that may prevent Democrats from seriously examining the possibility of running the electoral process with another candidate, at least at this stage of the race.

Launching a presidential campaign for a new candidate before the polls seems like an adventure with uncalculated consequences, which would make any Democratic politician considering running it prefer to wait until the 2028 elections, in order to determine at that time, whether he wants to participate in the competition to enter the Oval Office or not.

In addition, President Biden still enjoys the support of the Democratic National Committee, which is the official governing body of his party, which is concerned with developing strategies to support its candidates for various positions, the occupants of which are chosen by election at all levels, from the state level to leadership positions at the national level. Federal.

This committee, which is controlled by Biden's supporters, is also responsible for organizing the General Conference of the Democratic Party, which is held every four years, to agree on a candidate to represent the party in the presidential elections, which is the forum scheduled to be held this time, in the second half of next August, in the city of Chicago.

Any change in the rules governing the primary elections also requires obtaining the approval of a committee concerned with the rules and internal regulations of the Democratic Party, which is still supportive of President Biden, which makes it likely that the door to candidacy will remain closed.

Christopher Galderi, a professor of political science in the US state of New Hampshire, confirmed that changing the Democratic horse in the November elections “can only happen voluntarily” and by a decision from Biden himself.