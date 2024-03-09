Nicosia (agencies)

An American charitable foundation announced that it is loading aid for Gaza on a ship in Cyprus, which will be the first shipment sent to the war-torn sector, via a sea corridor that the European Commission hopes to open at the end of this week.

The ship “Open Arms”, flying the Spanish flag, docked three weeks ago in the port of Larnaca in southern Cyprus, the closest member state of the European Union to the Gaza Strip.

The non-governmental organization said in a statement that World Central Kitchen teams are in Cyprus to load humanitarian aid onto a boat heading to the northern Gaza Strip.

She added: “We have been preparing for weeks, with our partner, the non-governmental organization Open Arms, to open the maritime aid corridor that will allow us to intensify our efforts in the region.”

“Our ship is preparing to depart carrying tons of food, water, and vital supplies for Palestinian civilians,” the Open Arms organization wrote on the “X” platform. The NGO intends to tow a ship loaded with supplies for the residents of Gaza, where humanitarian conditions are catastrophic just over five months after the start of the war in the Strip.

In the face of insufficient land aid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday in Cyprus that she hopes to open a sea corridor on Sunday, allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered from the Mediterranean island, which is about 370 kilometers from Gaza. This humanitarian corridor is a safe crossing in principle in a specific geographical area after agreements concluded between parties to an armed conflict.

No details were mentioned regarding the destination of the first batches of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The European announcement came in the wake of US President Joe Biden's announcement, last Thursday, of a major humanitarian operation by sea that includes building a temporary dock in Gaza to allow the arrival of significant aid.