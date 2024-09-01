Premier League | A humiliating defeat for Manchester United

Premier league|Liverpool continues with a clean game.

Football In Sunday’s late game of the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Manchester United in a boring 3-0 score. The meeting between the big clubs had already been applauded after the opening period, when Liverpool Luis Diaz finished with two hits. In terms of gameplay, the match was quite accurate, so there were very few high-danger goals. In the second period, the match was finally nailed by the Egyptian player Mohamed Salah.

With the win, Liverpool moved up to share the top spot in the Premier League with Manchester City. Having won all three of their league matches, Liverpool has yet to concede a single goal in their own net. Great credit goes to the new head coach for the high-quality field game For Arne Slotwho has started his season convincingly.

of the day Chelsea, who made huge contributions in other matches, drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace at home.

The hosts started the match really cheerfully, and to the delight of the home crowd, the striker Nicholas Jackson took the lead for Chelsea with his second goal of the season. In the second half, Palace raised their risk levels a bit, and as a reward they performed cheerfully in the early season Eberechi Eze managed to level the match. Despite the hard effort, the match did not see any additional goals. Chelsea’s early season has been challenging, as Chelsea has collected only four points from three league matches.

Newcastle took a convincing 2–1 home win over a strong Tottenham. Newcastle’s Swedish star became the hero of the match Alexander Isakwho scored the winning goal in the 78th minute of the game. Last season, Isak produced a handsome 21 complete hits in a Newcastle shirt.

The opening goal of the high-quality football event was completed by the hosts Harvey Barnes in the opening period. Tottenham created a lot of scoring opportunities in the match, but the equalizer in the second period was marked as Newcastle’s own goal. With the three-point victory, Newcastle rose to fourth in the Premier League.