Porsche remains at the top of the market again in 2021. The car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen closed the year with a new record of deliveries thanks to 300,000 units sold globally. The German brand recorded 11% growth compared to 2020, with China once again pushing registrations as the most successful market. SUVs continue to represent the most important lever for Porsche, with Macan which collected 88,362 units sold, followed by Cayenne with 83,071 units.

“Despite the challenges posed by the shortage of semiconductors and the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to enable the greatest number of customers to realize the dream of owning a Porsche”, Detlev von Platen stated, member of the Board of Directors responsible for Sales and Marketing of Porsche AG. “Demand remains high and our order book is consistent, so we are starting 2022 full of enthusiasm and confidence in all regions of the world”. An important growth was also recorded by the Porsche Taycan range, the first full electric of the brand, capable of totaling 41,296 units sold, doubling the figures of the previous year. The 911 does not stop either, with deliveries reaching 38,464 units, again more than double in 2020. The Panamera was delivered in 30,220 units, while 20,502 customers purchased the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman.

Particularly strong growth was recorded in United States, where the cars delivered were 22% more than the previous year. Overall, 70,025 US customers purchased a model from the company’s extensive product range. Across the American continent, Porsche made 84,657 deliveries, which is also an increase of 22%. The China confirms itself as the most important single market for the sports car manufacturer, which recorded an excellent global result here in 2021, up 8% compared to an already record year like 2020. In total, Chinese customers are 95,671 cars were delivered despite the difficulties due to the lack of supplies. Globally, 131,098 deliveries were made in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East region, or 8% more than in 2020. Demand also increased in Germany, Porsche’s home market, where 28,565 vehicles were delivered , equivalent to an increase of 9%. In total, 86,160 cars have been delivered to customers in Europe, 7% more than in 2020. The high share of electric sports cars is noteworthy. Around 40% of Porsche models delivered in Europe in 2021 are electric, whether they are plug-in hybrids or fully electric cars.