Passengers of the Moscow Metro left a sleeping bag, Santa Claus fur coat, a quadcopter and an accordion in the subway during the past New Year holidays. The press service of the Moscow Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure announced this on Wednesday, January 12.

“A sleeping bag, a Santa Claus fur coat and a staff, a violin and an accordion are just some of the things that passengers left in the metro during the New Year holidays,” the city news agency quoted the message as saying “Moscow“.

Also among the unusual items that passengers forgot were a bicycle saddle, a Tetris game, a pocket watch, a quadcopter, a mattress, a Soyuz radio station, a stethoscope and a fishing rod.

The Department of Transport clarified that in 2021, passengers left 21 thousand 846 things in the metro. Most often, citizens lost gadgets, documents and wallets, writes “Moscow 24“. All found items, except for documents that are transferred to the Internal Affairs Directorate on the subway, are sent to one of the three warehouses of forgotten things at the stations: Kotelniki, Delovoy Tsentr and Cherkizovskaya.

If a passenger has forgotten something in the metro, you can call the Moscow Transport contact center at 3210 or fill out the form in the Moscow Metro application. A warehouse employee will contact him and you can pick up your item by presenting your passport.

Public transport in Moscow on New Year’s Eve was free. There was no need to pay for travel in the Moscow metro, the MCC and ground transport, starting from 20:00 on December 31 and until 06:00 on January 1.