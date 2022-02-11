Police In the footsteps of “Euran Daltons”, a criminal group that rioted all over Southern Finland was caught – Almost everyone from kiosks to flower shops was eligible.

Police traced the suspects as early as last summer, but they had time to leave the country before being arrested.

Police has investigated a series of gross thefts of a foreign criminal group that moved to southern Finland in the summer of 2021, says the police in Southeast Finland.

In several of their acts, the group used stolen cars with which they tore away the vending machines at cold stores. In addition, they drove through the doors of commercial apartments. According to police, this is a group of four Romanian men.

A total of 27 thefts, most of them serious, are reported to the prosecutor after the preliminary investigation.

According to the police, the criminal benefit received by the group has been more than 110,000 euros and the damages of the plaintiffs more than 230,000 euros.

Suspects the crimes occurred in July and August 2021. Police say they had already tracked down the perpetrators at the time, but the quartet had time to leave the country before being arrested.

Police list a huge number of different items from which cash, stolen cell phones and cigarettes were stolen.

“The targets were private and business cars, small convenience stores, kiosks, bars, cold stores, furniture stores and larger stores selling mobile phones. There was also a veterinary station and a flower shop. ”

The targets were broken into at night by breaking windows and twisting bars. In addition, the stolen cars were driven through doors to shops.

The most The gross thefts of cold stores in south-eastern Finland received attention in the summer.

“The approach followed the old“ Euran Daltons ”model, in which the machine is completely torn off with a rope attached to the car,” the police said in a statement.

In the late 1990s, four Euro brothers were called Eura Daltons, who committed a series of dozens of burglaries to nearby ATMs and bank branches. The story of the brothers was made into a 2003 film Bad boys.

Four A group of Romanians arrived in Finland in July. Their goal, according to police, was to steal the most valuable prey possible and then leave the country quickly.

The suspects were caught when they returned to Finland in the autumn and started a similar series of crimes with the new members. This entity is already in the district court, police say.