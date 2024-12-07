The agreement of the partners of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture to approve a fiscal package that would serve as a prelude to the Budgets was one of the few successes of the legislature for the coalition Government.

After a tough negotiation, the Executive managed to combine the votes of right-wing groups (Junts and the PNV) with the votes of left-wing groups (ERC, EH Bildu and Podemos) in the same direction and within the framework of a burdened legislature. , precisely, because of the ideological divergences that define Parliament.

However, this success could be at risk. The fiscal package is now pending in the Senatea Chamber where the Popular Party has an absolute majority. Until now, those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo They had used this forum almost exclusively to veto the initiatives that the Government and its partners approved in Congress.

A practice that managed to hinder the processing of the regulations, but that did not prove to be useful when it came to making them fail, since the Senate acts as an advisory Chamber. whose vetoes can be lifted by Congress ultimately.

However, the PP has changed strategy with the fiscal package. Those from Feijóo have not vetoed the initiative on this occasion and have chosen to register a series of amendments that, de factopropose tax exemptions for the so-called banking tax.

Tax exemptions on banking tax

Specifically, the conservatives propose a reduction in the tax for those entities that help young people when financing the construction of new properties or, directly, offering mortgage aid.

This move by Feijóo’s team could attract Junts and the PNVgroups whose votes are essential to ratify the so-called fiscal package when it returns to the Lower House. These parties could ally with the PP to accept in Congress the amendments that the PP has registered in the Senate, and which include exemptions from the bank tax, and try to attract the socialists to this right-wing agreement.

However, this scenario would cause, as has been learned Public, a frontal rejection by Podemos. Those of Ione Belarra would not accept in any case the amendments that the PP has registered in the Senate (and that the Upper House will approve, predictably). In fact, the purple formation warns Pedro Sánchez that it will not accept any reduction in collection or in the tax on large banking entities or in the tax on energy companies.

Podemos opposes any tax exemption on the banking tax

Yeah The PSOE agrees to negotiate with Junts and the PNV Any measure that reduces the collection of these taxes, those from Belarra could break the negotiation with the PSOE. This eventual movement is not the only one that would put the fiscal package at risk when it returns to Congress.

Podemos has asked the socialists during the last two weeks to immediately convene the negotiating commission for the tax on energy companies (a forum that was created as a result of the negotiation of the fiscal package and that the purple formation requested in exchange for its favorable vote on these measures, and in which the reform of the diesel tax is also negotiated).

To date, the Government has not convened this forum, but sources from the Ministry of Finance firmly assure that the negotiating commission will be convened, without detailing specific dates. These same sources assure that “there is a will” to reach an agreement on the tax on energy companies but they recognize that the political groups start from positions that are very opposed to each other, reports Miguel Munoz.

Those from Belarra reject separating the negotiation of the energy tax from that of the diesel tax

Furthermore, according to some information, the Treasury is thinking about proposing to Podemos to separate the negotiation of the tax on energy companies from the negotiation of diesel tax reform.

In this sense, as they have transferred to Public Podemos sources, those of Ione Belarra refuse to separate these two negotiations. In the purple formation they are aware of the importance that the Treasury gives to the reform of the diesel tax for its collection.

Podemos’ objective regarding this tax is increase your progressivity: “We cannot put this fiscal pressure on the popular classes,” say party sources. For this reason, the party’s proposal would be to establish a progressive nature of the tax. The organization is likely to make an announcement in this regard next week.

What is clear is that the PP’s move in the Senate could break the majority that managed to push forward the fiscal package in Congress, a majority that is characterized by its ideological divisions and on which this package, the General State Budgets depend. and even the legislature.