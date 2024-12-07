Naked baby dolls with an ornament on their heads. Known as ‘Sonny Angels’, they have become the new sensation among the youngest – and not only – as a mobile accessory. Now the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, has surprised this Friday with one of these accessories on your phone in the celebration of Constitution Day in Congress.

The cameras have captured the moment in which Puente was consulting his mobile phone before leaving the Palace of Cortes and crossing the patio towards the adjacent Congress building, and the image leaves no room for doubt. The minister has not been able to avoid succumbing to this fashionwhich is sweeping teenagers and generation Z.

The toy, the creation of Japanese Toru Soeya, went on sale on May 15, 2004 with a first collection of twelve dolls, aimed at women, different from each other by an ornament in the form of a hat or suit. Its design is inspired by Kewpie, a baby with a big head created by Rose O’Neill.

The ‘Sonny Angel’ are sold in surprise boxes, so the buyer does not know which one they have purchased until they open it. Over time, the available collections have increased and also the size of the cherub has been reducedto be able to adhere it to electronic devices and other flat surfaces.









The popularity of the toy increased in 2023 thanks to its viralization on social networks such as TikTok, to the point of becoming a fashion item and being defined as a symbol of Generation Z.