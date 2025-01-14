Everyone who buys liquid dish soap is urged to make a change in 2025 to help reduce the impact on our seas. Dishwashing liquid typically comes in a plastic bottle, and households in Spain consume millions of plastic bottles of dishwashing liquid each year.

According to Ecovera sustainable cleaning products company, and reports the British media Express, less than half of the plastic bottles manufactured for household items were collected for recycling and “only 7% of those collected were actually recycled.”

But, on the other hand, 12.7 million tons of plastic bottles end up in the sea every year, which has a huge impact on marine life, according to information from the British media.

Now, the eco-sustainable cleaning company is urging people to stop buying new plastic bottles of dishwashing liquid and instead buy spare parts. In this regard, Ecover stated: “In 2016, less than half of all plastic bottles were collected for recycling and only 7% of them were transformed into new bottles. The resulting impact on waterways and marine life is, To put it bluntly, horrifying: an estimated 12.7 million tons end up in the oceans every year.”

Dishwasher replacement

“Why melt down a bottle to make a bottle, when you already have a bottle? It seems crazy when you say it out loud. But, Where to start with that reusable plastic bottle? Whether it’s dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent or toilet bowl cleaner, you could refill them,” he adds.

In this line, manufacturers such as Ecover or the famous Fairy, have of eco-friendly replacement options for the dishwasher. Fairy sells a refill carton for its plastic bottles that allows a typical liquid bottle to be refilled “more than twice as much.”

“The Fairy Max Power antibacterial dishwashing liquid refill container allows you to refill your 370 ml inverted bottle more than twice and helps you save up to 85% of plastic. The spare part is recyclable. The Max Power bottle without flip cap gives you the most convenient cleaning experience,” details the most famous dishwasher brand.