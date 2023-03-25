“Allow me to address to you the invitation that Alcide De Gasperi made in a very different context after the war, when it was necessary to rebuild Italy from the rubble and at the same time build an authentic democracy: it is time for everyone, starting from the implementation of the National recovery and resilience plan, to put yourself in the pole “. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaking in Florence at the National Conference of Chambers of Commerce.

“These are not easy times, we are still experiencing the consequences of the post-pandemic, but our economic system has been able to surprise and demonstrate unexpected recovery capabilities,” Mattarella underlined. “The country is grateful to you for the role you have played – added the Head of State – just as it is grateful to the innumerable series of entrepreneurs, of workers who work in companies, who are actors in this result”.