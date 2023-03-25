We have already had the opportunity to see a comparison video dedicated to Resident Evil 4 Remakefor the various platforms on which it was published, but ElAnalistaDeBits also shared a comparison videos specifically dedicated to the use of ray tracing.

In the video below, ElAnalistDeBits it shows us various scenes from the game, in various light conditions and with different types of surfaces. It begins with a stretch of water, which reflects the wooden poles of the pier in a clearer and more precise way. In some cases, the difference caused by ray tracing goes so far as to change the screen colors of the illuminated surfaces of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Even glass and surfaces such as the marble floors reflect various elements, such as Leon – the protagonist of Resident Evil 4 Remake – and the chandeliers that shed light. In closed and darker environments, the effect of ray traced light is less sensitive overall, of course.

If you are interested in a broader analysis, here is a video that compares the remake on PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro. We also remind you that there are flickering problems on PS5 but Capcom explains how to fix them.