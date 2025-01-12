Manchester City’s season is being turbulent to say the least. After a very bad streak of results, now Pep Guardiola faces the obligation to carry out a generational change after one of its key players has asked to leave the ‘citizen’ club.

The coach himself was in charge of revealing this Saturday after his team’s 8-0 victory against Salford in the FA Cup that Kyle Walkera winger for the team since the 2017-2018 season and current captain, has asked to leave at 34 years old.

“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the option of leaving. He went to Txiki (Begiristain). For that reason I have preferred to put players who have their heads here,” said Pep Guardiola at the press conference.

The English footballer, who has won every possible title, including six Premier Leagues and a Champions League, has lost prominence this season and this Saturday he was left out of the squad against Salford City.

walker He began his career at Sheffield United before making the jump to Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent eight seasons until City signed him for 50 million pounds in 2017.

With the ‘Sky Blues’, Walker has become one of the best right backs in the worldstanding out especially for its speed.