The Disabled Persons Welfare Pension It is one of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, which gives 3,100 pesos every two months to its beneficiaries.

In this regard, according to what has been made public by the Banco del Bienestar, In case your first surname begins with C and you are a beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities, the deposit for the September-October two-month period will be made this Thursday, September 5, starting from last Wednesday, September 4..

It should be noted that even if the 3,100 pesos of the Pension for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities are deposited to beneficiaries whose first surname begins with C as of last Wednesday, September 4, they can go to the ATMs of the Banco del Bienestar any other day, since the money will remain safe in the Mexican State financial institution.

Below is the complete payment schedule for the aforementioned social program of the Ministry of Welfare for the September-October period:

Complete payment schedule for the September-October 2024 period/Photo: Welfare

Disability Pension Requirements

The requirements to be a beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities are the following:

*Be between zero and 29 years of age and suffer from a disability. If you live in indigenous or Afro-Mexican municipalities or localities, as well as municipalities and localities with a high or very high degree of marginalization, support may be extended until one day before turning 65 years of age.

*Original and copy of birth certificate.

Original and copy of current official identification (voter ID, passport, INAPAM ID or other document that proves it).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) in original and copy.

*Proof of address in original and copy (maximum 6 months old).

*Certificate and/or medical record proving permanent disability issued by a public institution in the federal, state or municipal health sector. This must contain the minimum requirements for a medical certificate from the institution.

*In the event that the applicant for the program cannot attend the registration in person, he or she has the right to appoint an adult assistant to attend on his or her behalf, who, in turn, must present an official identification, CURP, proof of address and a document proving kinship with the disabled person.