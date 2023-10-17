Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 17 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 17 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, new projects need to be run in for their good management. Some have changed references, those who have invested in new businesses now understand that they have taken an important but also challenging or risky step. Mars in the sign has created many physical problems, moments of tiredness, disappointment, but fortunately from the 12th it is no longer so heavy to bear.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 17 October 2023), you are suffering from excessive stress. In particular if you have changed too many things recently, closed collaborations, faced family problems. Jupiter in opposition for several months is changing the rules of the game.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your energy seems to be at a high point and your social skills are shining. Despite this, the career could cause some problems. Your finances are solid but something is bothering you emotionally. Balance is needed.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, over the next few hours you will notice that your energy and internal balance are incredibly good. It will be a bit of a push and pull in the love area, but nothing to worry too much about.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 17 October 2023), the stars whisper that your adaptability is at its maximum. It won’t be a problem to approach situations differently. In love there may be some problems, but nothing unsolvable. Keep an eye on your finances.

FISH

Dear Pisces, it’s not the best time for love and finances, but don’t worry too much. Your energy seems to be quite high and will help you overcome obstacles. Possible slowdown at work.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dIn Aquarius: the stars whisper that your adaptability is at its peak.

