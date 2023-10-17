It ended! Magaly Medina says goodbye this Monday, October 16, to ‘La casa de Magaly’. It should be noted that the ‘Urraca’ coexistence reality show returned to television after 12 years of absence and is leaving the screens today. Without a doubt, the characters impacted viewers and caused controversy by recounting various moments from their personal lives that no one knew. Now, the winner will be known, who will be chosen on the TODAY program. Don’t miss any details through La República Espectáculos.

How is the winner of ‘La casa de Magaly’ determined?

He winner of the ‘Magaly’s House’ 2023 It will be determined through the vote of the viewing public, who will choose the character who managed to win their affection with their anecdotes and sympathy.

How and where to vote for your favorite character from ‘La casa de Magaly’ FINAL?

If you want to choose the winner of ‘La Casa de Magaly’, we show you how and where to vote for your favorite reality character.

Enterhttps://www.atv.pe/lacasademagalyor scan the QR code that appears on the screen during ‘Magaly TV, la firma’. Choose your favorite participant and vote for him or her. Click ‘Register’ and complete the form with your personal information. You will be able to see how the voting results are going.

How to watch ‘La casa de Magaly’ LIVE and FREE?

You can see FREE the last chapter of ‘La casa de Magaly’ by theATV’s open signal, the official website of the ATV.pe channel and the YouTube broadcast of ‘Magaly ATV’. You can also follow the minute by minute in La República Entretenimiento.

What time does ‘La casa de Magaly’, final chapter, start?

These are the times to see the final chapter of ‘Magaly’s House’:

Peru: 9.50 pm

9.50 pm Mexico: 8.50 pm

8.50 pm Argentina: 11.50 pm

11.50 pm Chili: 10.50 pm

10.50 pm Bolivia: 10.50 pm

10.50 pm Ecuador: 9.50 pm

9.50 pm Spain: 4.50 am (the next day).

Who are the participants of ‘Magaly’s House’?

Before the first chapter of ‘Magaly’s house’, the popular ‘Urraca’ announced the names of the participants of the new season of her reality show. They find each other:

Andres Hurtado

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz

Samahara Lobaton

Anthony Chavez

The Uchulú

Fiorella Retiz

Gabriela Serpa

Alfredo Benavides

Carlos Cacho

Renzo Spraggon

Shirley Cherres.

What happened in the last episode of ‘Magaly’s House’?

In the latest edition of ‘La casa de Magaly’, Patricio Suárez Vértiz closed the reality show with a series of songs, while dedicating them to each of his companions. The best moments of the bullfight were seen on screen, but the one who was absent was Andrés Hurtado.

