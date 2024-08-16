Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Friday August 16, 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 16th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you could be at the center of a controversy in love, but also at work. Don’t let yourself be discouraged by other people’s opinions and go straight on your way. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. There will be excellent opportunities for success in every field, you just need to know how to dare.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday, August 16, 2024), the day, as far as love is concerned, starts well. At work, you will make people regret having left you behind. Dare more and you will not be disappointed. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you need to let go of your feelings and instead keep your attention high on work aspects. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the difficulties of the morning will be easily resolved in the afternoon. At work, however, avoid taking risky actions. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success. Fill your mouth with enthusiasm and be contagious.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday, August 16, 2024), a very strange day that could lead to some small misunderstandings. At work you must avoid important issues. You see that sooner or later everything will be fixed.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Mars is in your sign and the Moon is still favorable. Don’t ruin everything now and put in your best effort, even at work. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 16, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is that of Virgo: with these very propitious stars you cannot fail to achieve great things.

