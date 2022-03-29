The father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams, broke his silence on the confusion that occurred at the Oscars last Sunday (27) and said he condemns the violence. “We don’t know all the details of what happened, but we don’t tolerate anyone hitting anyone unless it’s in self-defense,” Richard, through his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News.

LeSane said her father was as surprised as anyone when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. However, LeSane, who has served as her father’s spokesperson since when Richard had a stroke, declined to go beyond her statement when asked to comment on Smith’s Oscar acceptance speech.

NBC News has reached out to Venus and Serena Williams, but so far neither has commented on the incident. They were present at the awards show when Smith, angered by Rock’s joke about his wife’s shaved head (she suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss), went after the comedian.

+ Will Smith could be expelled from the Hollywood Academy for the aggression at the Oscars

Just hours after Richard Williams spoke, Oscar said in a statement on Twitter that he “condemns Smith’s actions.” There has yet been no immediate response to the latest developments from Rock or Smith. Smith’s onstage confrontation with Rock became the biggest story to emerge from the 94th Academy Awards. Will Smith plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the upcoming film “King Richard” and won his first statuette with his performance in the film.

This Monday (28), Smith used his social networks to formally apologize to Chris Rock for the slap. He called his behavior “unacceptable and unforgivable”. The incident took place before Smith accepted the best actor award at the end of the night.

“Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me, and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “I’d like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

