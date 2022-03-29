Following several rumorsfrom Epic Games comes the official confirmation of the new main mode within Fortnite call Zero Constructions, in which building-related gameplay is completely removed. The choice was made following a series of positive judgments issued by various gamers and streamers who have expressed their opinion on social networks.

As anticipated by the dataminer TweaBR, the studio has materialized the desire to deprive Fortnite of construction by introducing a new one No Build mode that the players could have activated according to their will, in order to facilitate those players who prefer not to use the buildings.

According to a recent press release, the developers explained that the new mode should make it popular Battle Royale very similar to a style game PUBGin which the only defenses will be represented by an extra protection that in addition to the life and the shield, by the possibility of moving through the elevators to get on the airships or climb to escape the opponents:

Zero Build Mode is a weapon and item test. You can find it on the game’s homepage and it’s available in all playlists

The inclusion of this new main modality was presented with a official trailerwhich you can find below:

Have you had the opportunity to read about the fantastic results obtained by Epic Games in terms of support for Ukraine? The authors of the well-known Battle Royale have managed to grab a total of 70 million dollars in microtransactions, thus carrying out a truly charitable gesture. We talked about it in this in-depth study

Also, it looks like Epic Games has a number of new content to be included in the titlelike the addition of new Marvel-themed characters, old tools like JetPacks, and brand new game packs coming out next April.