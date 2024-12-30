The Local Police of Seville has arrested a man after the riots that occurred this Sunday in La Ranilla. A group of people gathered in front of the police station of said town in protest against police action after a 43-year-old street vendor died after jumping into the Guadalquivir while dealing with the agents.

According to the City Council, agents in charge of surveillance in the area of ​​influence of the special Christmas device located this person in the vicinity of the New York Pier, who He began to run before the police presence.

The agents, according to the Consistory, tried to calm this man, when he found himself in a “great state of nervousness” and a few meters from the river. His state of tension increased when he began to threaten to jump into the water, something that the agents tried to dissuade, according to the City Council.

However, these attempts were unsuccessful, according to the institutional thesis, and this man jumped into the water, “with obvious movements of inability to stay afloat“. Two agents jumped into the water to try to rescue him, although They couldn’t do anything to save him. The lifeless body was rescued by divers from the Aquatic Rescue Unit of the Rescue and Fire Fighting service.

According to the Seville City Council, the National Police took charge of the proceedings, awaiting the appearance of the Judicial Commission. Next, according to the aforementioned sources, a group of relatives or friends of the deceased would have appeared at the police headquarters, displaying all a series of violent actions to the point of breaking windows and even reaching the first access control of the premises, finally being stopped by the troops mobilized to face the situation.

The arrested person is accused of alleged crimes of attack on authority and public disorderin addition to the fact that the situation would have required the mobilization of various personnel in the surrounding area, due to the alleged intentional burning of garbage containers and vehicles.