Absent from Jorge Sampaoli’s plans this summer, then at the start of the season, Olympique de Marseille central defender Duje Caleta-Car suddenly reappeared in the rotations. Has the Croatian finally won the favor of the technician? Not necessarily.

It couldn’t have been a pleasant summer for Duje Caleta-Car. A few months after his abortive transfer to Liverpool, the central defender of Olympique de Marseille was under pressure from his leaders who wanted to push him towards the exit. In the end, the former RB Salzburg player refused the offers received, hence the anger of President Pablo Longoria and his sidelining at the start of the season. Suffice to say that we did not expect to see him reappear in the rotations of Jorge Sampaoli who recently granted him two starts in Ligue 1. Would Duje Caleta-Car have regained the favors of his coach? For Florent Germain, there is another less flattering possibility.

“This is the only plausible hypothesis”

” Caleta-Car has its place in the bullets, dropped the journalist invited by Marseille Football Club. His return was unexpected. Sunday, I took a slap when I saw the line-up in Lille (2-0 defeat). I was having trouble understanding Sampaoli’s tactics. For Caleta-Car, it was a surprise, I don’t understand the management. Maybe he had had a good week of training. Maybe OM is putting it on display to be able to sell it next winter. I am beginning to believe in this hypothesis. It is the only one that is plausible. “

” Because he pulls the face, he is not happy, he is not involved. He did not live the summer transfer window, confided the specialist of OM. In addition, Sampaoli does not like his profile, because he is slow, he is long in the recovery. And there, suddenly, Sampaoli puts Caleta-Car on a very important match in Lille. This defeat weighs down the international truce. Even if it means rotating the workforce, why not put Alvaro, who had been good against Galatasaray? Caleta-Car, it’s a mystery. And the fact that Sampaoli pulled it out quickly was a terrible admission of failure. “Replaced at half-time, the Croatian international had taken to the water with Luan Peres.