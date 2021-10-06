There is not yet a lot of information we have about the new one Batgirl, which is expected to hit theaters over the course of 2022, but a new detail may have anticipated the presence of an important character: the Batman from Ben Affleck.

Over the past few hours, as reported by several users on Reddit, one of the directors of the long-awaited film dedicated to the superhero alter ego of Barbara Gordon has published a very particular image within their Instagram stories.

The co-director Bilall Fallah it is in fact immortalized in a selfie unequivocal, while observing the very mask of Ben Affleck’s Batman. The image might look like a simple photo taken inside the studios of Warner Bros. – as it is possible to guess from the presence of the masks of other heroes ofDC cinematic universe – were it not for a particular hashtag used by Fallah.

In addition to the emoji depicting a bat, an unmistakable symbol of Bat-Family, the story published by Fallah on social shows the hashtag #batgirl, thus suggesting that it is a photo taken during the work on the film.

Obviously, this in no way confirms the presence of Ben Affleck’s much-talked-about Batman in the Batgirl film, but it could really be a very first clue as to what, at this point, could be one of the film’s co-stars.

Despite the arrival in theaters of a new film dedicated to the Dark Knight, in which a novice Bruce Wayne will be played by Robert Pattinson, nothing excludes Affleck returning to wear the cloak one last time within a DC movie.

Time after the presentation of The Batman with Pattinson, Warner Bros. has in fact officially announced that not only Affleck’s Batman, but even that of Keaton straight from 1989, they will come back and help Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in The Flash, awaited solo film starring the Scarlet Sprinter.

Pending a possible official announcement, or a possible denial, we remind you that Batgirl is expected in theaters for 2022 and will see Leslie Grace play the role of the protagonist Barbara Gordon.