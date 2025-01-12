Swiss professional skier Marco Odermatt has won the giant slalom in Adelboden for the fourth time in a row. The classic in the Bernese Oberland turned into a celebration day for the Swiss, as Odermatt’s teammate Loic Meillard took second place. After the first round he was still leading and Odermatt was in third place. At the end, the Italian Luca De Aliprandini completed the podium. The best German was Anton Grammel in 16th place. His teammates Jonas Stockinger in 18th and Fabian Gratz in 24th also scored points. For the 27-year-old Odermatt it was the fifth victory this season, the third in his flagship discipline, in which he has won three times Overall World Cup winner is also Olympic champion and world champion. Three ambitious Norwegians were eliminated in the final. In addition to Henrik Kristoffersen, who came second after the first run, Atle Lie McGrath and Alexander Steen Olsen also failed to finish.