NewsRoom: previews, guests and streaming on Rai 3

Tonight, Wednesday 21 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, NewsRoom will be broadcast, the docu-series by Monica Maggioni that intertwines the method of journalistic work with the story, the reportage, the investigation, the data analysis. These are the ingredients of an original formula in its construction and very rich in the proposal of contents. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

This week Monica Maggioni, with exclusive analysis and reports, helps us understand why the true control of the global future is being played out in the abyss and in space. Humanity, in fact, has always fought for the dominion of the earth and the seas, but for a few decades money and attention have been moving towards space and descending to the bottom of the abyss. It is a colossal game that involves investments, technology, politics and power. But if the limit is no longer the earthly one, is the conflict no longer just geopolitical? What interests are behind these movements and who really controls all this power? And what does Elon Musk have to do with it? Distant worlds that influence our daily lives, from the transit of internet data at the bottom of the sea to the 20 thousand satellites that are orbiting right now above our heads, we will understand why this game concerns us directly.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch NewsRoom live on TV and live streaming? The docu-series airs, as mentioned, tonight – Wednesday 21 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.