The first test of The Challenge It has not started in the best way for Victoria Federica de Marichalar. Felipe VI’s niece had one of the most difficult challenges of the program before her: the dreaded apneawhich consists of holding on without breathing underwater for as long as possible.

Infanta Elena’s daughter took the test as a personal challenge, although in the end the nerves They have played a trick on him by achieving a lower mark than the one he had recorded in the rehearsals prior to the gala.

“I expected more”commented the young woman with some disappointment after having performed the apnea test, with which she obtained a time of 1:38 minutes. “My record in training had been about two, I had planned to do a little more than two, but I have become very nervous. “I was in the water shaking, and it couldn’t be,” he admitted sadly.

The presenter, Roberto Leal, has defended the triple challenge that the niece of Felipe VI faced, since it was her first time on television, her first participation in a program and in a test as complicated as apnea. “I was playing with several things against me: the nerves of the first gala and the nerves of debuting on television and the nerves of facing apnea. There are many things that you have to know how to manage“Leal said.

Santiago Segura, member of the jury, empathized with Victoria Federica while she was taking the test, as he later confessed. “I was watching your seizuresand at minute 1:15 I was drowning and I breathed. I, who have done 2:20 on other occasions,” said the filmmaker, who usually holds his breath while the contestants submerge themselves in the tank. “This is not how it starts, but how it ends, so don’t be discouraged.” , Segura has settled.

“You started with the most difficult testand that has merit,” commented Juan del Val.

Gotzon, who was the winner of the first program, broke a point in favor of his partner by stating that the apnea test “is the most thankless, because it doesn’t matter how much you train it, It depends on the day, it’s very emotionalvery nervous, and for the first gala it is very complicated. So Vic, cheer up, this has just begun and there is a long way to go.”

The bullfighter Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ has also tried to encourage Victoria Federica after the low score received by the jury, which placed her at the bottom of the classification table. “There have to be people at the top and people at the bottom, the important thing is not when you fall, the important thing is when you get up“he told him, before giving him a hug.